Counter Misinformation With Achievements Of 2 Years Of Rajasthan Govt, Says CM Sharma To BJP Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting with BJP district presidents, mandal presidents, and key organisational representatives from the Kota, Jodhpur, and Jaipur divisions at his residence on Saturday, government officials said.

The meeting began with the Chief Minister paying floral tributes to Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The discussion focused on strengthening organisational structure, expanding public outreach, and increasing awareness of state and Central government schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sharma said that the commitment of party workers forms the foundation of the BJP's organisational strength.

He emphasised the pivotal role of party workers from the state to booth level in ensuring the successful implementation of party programmes.

"BJP is the world's largest political organisation, and for us, the nation comes first. In our party, hard work becomes identity, and identity becomes responsibility," he said.

Chief Minister Sharma urged BJP workers to bring more youth into leadership roles and remain active on the social media to counter misinformation and promote governance achievements of the state government across the state.

The Chief Minister said that in just two years, the state government has taken decisive steps, including the Yamuna Water Agreement, Ram Jal Setu Link Project, and strengthening of the Ganga Canal to ensure long-term water supply.

He also highlighted the success of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, during which MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed -- Rs 7 lakh crore already implemented.

Nearly 92,000 youth have received job appointments, with more than 15,000 additional placements expected this month.

Chief Minister Sharma directed the BJP workers to prioritise local development needs and prepare actively for the upcoming Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections.

State BJP President Madan Rathore added that designated booth level agents must maintain coordination with booth level officers to strengthen the special intensive revision initiative and voter outreach.

BJP leader Rathore said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan has entered a new phase of transparent governance and development -- it is now our responsibility to take this message to every village and every voter."

State BJP President Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, State Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi, former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former State BJP Presidents Satish Poonia and Ashok Parnami, MPs C.P. Joshi and Rajendra Gehlot, and former MP Narayan Lal Panchariya were present.