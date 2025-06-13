Justice Minister Chairs Lawyers Admission Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Lawyers Admission Committee held a meeting yesterday under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi to review several items on its agenda.

During the meeting, three newly qualified lawyers took the legal oath before the Committee. Following the completion of their training period at the Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice, and their practical training in several Qatari law firms, they were officially registered in the Roll of Practicing Lawyers.

The Committee also discussed applications from professionals with equivalent qualifications seeking registration in the Roll of Practicing Lawyers.

Additionally, it approved several applications for the registration of trainee lawyers and reviewed requests to transfer lawyers to the Roll of Practicing Lawyers authorized to appear before courts of various levels.

The Committee further considered a range of procedural matters and regulatory frameworks related to the legal profession, including reports from its subcommittees, and made the appropriate decisions regarding them.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi congratulated the newly admitted lawyers and reaffirmed the Committee's commitment to fostering a supportive professional environment that enables lawyers to perform their duties effectively.

He emphasized that this effort contributes to strengthening the legal and judicial system in the State of Qatar and serving the community.