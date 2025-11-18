Nativstate Secures Investment From The Inlandsis Fund To Grow Its Portfolio Of North American Nature-Based Carbon Removal Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The investment empowers small private forest landowners to access and benefit from global carbon markets, supporting large-scale forest conservation and the production of high-quality carbon credits.

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NativState LLC, the Conway, Arkansas-based leader in U.S. nature-based forest carbon development, and the Inlandsis Fund, a Canadian decarbonization fund managed by Fondaction Asset management (FAM), have concluded a major financing agreement to expand NativState's fast growing portfolio of Improved Forest Management (IFM) and afforestation projects in the United States, enabling large-scale forest conservation and carbon removal at scale.

For Inlandsis, the deal marks a major milestone as the Fund has now contributed financing towards more than 50 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and sequestration projects since 2017. For NativState, the new financing partnership with Inlandsis builds on its strong foundation in IFM, supports its continued growth, and accelerates its expansion into additional vertical markets.

NativState pioneered a new approach to developing high quality IFM projects in partnership with small private landowners to deliver long-term financial benefits through sustainable forest management and participation in the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM). The Company has signed agreements with over 600 small private forest landowners, enabling the conservation of more than 600,000 acres across the United States, representing one of the largest private forest conservation initiatives in the country.

To date, NativState has completed verification of four carbon projects, with 18 additional projects in advanced stages of development and verification. All of NativState's projects will be verified under the most recent version of ACR's IFM methodology, which received the internationally recognized Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label from the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) earlier this year. The Company also supports and provides its landowner partners with enrollment in sustainable forest programs including the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) and the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). Participation in these programs strengthens each project's environmental co-benefits, including habitat improvement in high conservation value areas, biodiversity protection, and improved water quality.

Stuart Allen, NativState Founder and CEO, shared,“This partnership with Inlandsis will help us to continue to scale-up our operations across IFM, afforestation, and compliance markets to deliver on the significant offtake agreements we have executed with leading carbon credit buyers.”

The Inlandsis Fund Managing Director Jamie Callendar said,“We have evaluated a wide range of nature-based carbon removal projects since our Fund's inception and we believe that NativState stands out as being uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality carbon sequestration projects at the megaton scale. Inlandsis has been a significant investor in North American carbon markets for over 8 years, and we are excited to support NativState and its offtake partners as the company expands its unique aggregation platform to enter attractive new growth markets.”

Philippe Crête, Investment Managing Director at FAM, said,“Fondaction Asset Management is delighted to partner with NativState, now Inlandsis's largest partner for nature-based solutions. This innovative financing structure not only expands our carbon finance toolkit for project developers, but it also reinforces Inlandsis's leadership in carbon finance across North America and beyond, and accelerates tangible climate mitigation efforts."

About NativState

NativState LLC ( ) is a forest carbon development company partnering with small forest landowners across the southern United States to deliver access to global carbon markets. We work with landowners to improve and conserve their forests while realizing a financial return based on the creation of high-quality carbon credits sold to companies seeking to meet and exceed their carbon emission reduction goals. Using ACR's Improved Forest Management (IFM) methodology and our forty-year carbon agreement, we work with landowners to provide a new source of income from their forests versus historical, intensive timber harvesting. Through this process NativState empowers forest owners with the ability to manage their properties sustainably and provide the co-benefits of improved water quality, improved biodiversity, and improved overall health of the forest.

NativState Media Contact Mark Z. Fortune, Vice President, Marketing | 501-580-0550 | ...



About Inlandsis Fund

Established in 2017, the Inlandsis Fund is a decarbonization fund that finances GHG reduction and sequestration projects that generate high-quality carbon credits. Sponsored by Fondaction Asset Management and Priori-T Capital, Inlandsis is the first Canadian carbon finance fund, and one of the few of its kind worldwide, that generates returns for its investors by leveraging carbon markets to finance greenhouse gas emission reduction and removal projects. Inlandsis Fund II continues to deploy additional capital into compliance and voluntary carbon markets. For more information, please visit fondsinlandsis or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fondaction Asset Management

Fondaction Asset Management (FAM) is an impact-driven manager that creates and delivers innovative, high-performance financial solutions to solve major environmental and social issues, generating competitive returns. As a subsidiary of Fondaction, a labor-sponsored fund from Montréal, Québec, Canada, FAM channels large-scale capital into high-potential impact sectors, accelerating the sustainable transformation of the economy. FAM currently manages fund platforms in areas such as energy transition, natural capital protection, environmental markets, and the circular economy. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information

Philippe Bédard-Gagnon

438-879-2295

...