Azerbaijan Makes Strategic Move With New Trade Rep In Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Samad Hasanov has been appointed as a trade representative of Azerbaijan for the Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan) based in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The trade representative plays a pivotal role in fostering trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. This includes advancing the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, enhancing the investment climate within Azerbaijan, and driving the growth of non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to these regions.

Born in 1990, Hasanov completed his undergraduate studies in general economics at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics in 2012. He later earned a law degree from Yanka Kupala State University of Belarus in 2018.

Hasanov's professional journey began in 2015 when he joined the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund as a senior project manager. Over the years, he progressed through various roles within the organization. Since August 10, 2023, he has served as the Director of the Investment Promotion Department.