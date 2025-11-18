Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Oil Shipment Marks Support for Syrian Government

2025-11-18 06:21:39
(MENAFN) A Saudi Arabian oil tanker carrying 650,000 barrels of crude has docked at Syria’s Baniyas port in the Tartous governorate, according to Syrian media reports on Monday.

A state-run news agency described the delivery as “the first of its kind, provided as support to the Syrian government.”

Earlier in the day, the channel also covered a government initiative to construct a new oil refinery intended to replace the aging facility in Homs. The new plant will have a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day.

The existing refinery is situated roughly 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) west of Homs, while the new refinery is being developed about 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of the city.

Historically, in 2010, oil represented 20% of Syria’s GDP, accounted for half of the country’s exports, and contributed over 50% of state revenue.

At that time, Syria produced 390,000 barrels per day; however, production dropped sharply to just 40,000 barrels per day by 2023.

During the uprising against the former regime from 2011 to 2024, Syria depended on Iran for the majority of the oil used to generate electricity.

These supplies ceased after Bashar al-Assad was removed from power in December of the previous year.

