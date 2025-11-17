Singularitynet Launches ASI:Chain Devnet And Hyperon AGI Framework For Open AGI Development

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) SingularityNET launches ASI:Chain DevNet and Hyperon AGI framework to build open, decentralised AI systems

November 17, 2025 by David Edwards

At Web Summit Lisbon, the SingularityNET Foundation and its partners in the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) has unveiled ASI:Chain DevNet and Hyperon AGI Framework Alpha 1 – two open technologies that enable anyone to start building connected, human-like AI.

Together, they form an early, decentralised tech stack where tools can interoperate, progress is transparent, and no single company holds the keys.

Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET and the ASI Alliance, says:“The Hyperon AGI Framework is a place for developers and researchers to experiment and collaborate in building the next generation of intelligent systems, and specifically to build towards AGI and ASI, using a variety of approaches: deep neural nets but also logic systems, evolutionary learning and whatever else their imagination cooks up.

“It's oriented towards open-ended intelligence and autonomous agents, not just simple chatbots or software tools. There is still work to be done on the framework, but we have reached some major technical milestones – we now have extremely fast and scalable versions of Hyperon's Atomspace knowledge graph and the MeTTa AGI programming language, which will also serve as a core smart contract language for the ASI:Chain.

“Together, the Hyperon and ASI:Chain releases represent a major step towards our longstanding vision of decentralised, unified infrastructure for advanced AI.”

ASI:Chain is a new blockDAG network currently in the DevNet stage, purpose-built to support billions of autonomous agents and intelligent applications.

It provides open, decentralised rails so independent AI systems can cooperate safely and openly. Developers can create accounts, transfer test assets, try applications and watch activity with transparent records and capability-based access controls that make it clear who changed what, when and why.

Today, the most powerful AI lives behind closed doors at a handful of big tech companies. The ASI Alliance, SingularityNET, Fetch, and CUDOS are building an open alternative where anyone can create, connect and improve intelligent systems.

Hyperon provides a shared“brain space” for reasoning; ASI:Chain supplies the decentralised backbone to link those brains together, securely and fairly.

Next steps include broader community testing on ASI:Chain as it moves towards wider public access, and rapid iterations of Hyperon based on developer feedback, with growing libraries and integrations.

Sparse, pattern-heavy tasks are fast today; upcoming modules will extend performance to denser workloads while preserving determinism and low latency.

Developers and researchers are invited to experiment with Hyperon Alpha 1 and join the ASI:Chain DevNet. A Python-friendly on-ramp is available for quick prototyping that compiles to Hyperon's core language for reproducible runs.

Builders and businesses can explore how open, connected AI can power safer, more transparent applications. Community members are encouraged to join the discussion, share feedback and help shape the roadmap.