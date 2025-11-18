403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Landslides Claim Seven Lives, Leave Several Missing in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Rescue teams in Vietnam continued their search on Tuesday after landslides claimed at least seven lives and left multiple people unaccounted for, according to local media reports.
The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention reported that a total of 14 people have either died or are still missing following torrential rains and landslides that struck the country on Sunday, a Vietnamese news website said.
In Khanh Hoa province, seven deaths have been confirmed, with two people still missing. Six of the fatalities occurred after a passenger bus was buried by a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Sunday night, the report added.
The bus, carrying 32 passengers—including two drivers and one assistant—was hit while navigating a landslide-prone stretch of the Khanh Le Pass.
Elsewhere, three individuals remain missing in Da Nang City, while Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces each reported one missing person as rescue efforts continue.
The extreme weather has also inflicted severe property and agricultural losses, with nearly 15,000 homes inundated and approximately 5,900 residents evacuated to safer areas.
The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention reported that a total of 14 people have either died or are still missing following torrential rains and landslides that struck the country on Sunday, a Vietnamese news website said.
In Khanh Hoa province, seven deaths have been confirmed, with two people still missing. Six of the fatalities occurred after a passenger bus was buried by a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Sunday night, the report added.
The bus, carrying 32 passengers—including two drivers and one assistant—was hit while navigating a landslide-prone stretch of the Khanh Le Pass.
Elsewhere, three individuals remain missing in Da Nang City, while Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces each reported one missing person as rescue efforts continue.
The extreme weather has also inflicted severe property and agricultural losses, with nearly 15,000 homes inundated and approximately 5,900 residents evacuated to safer areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment