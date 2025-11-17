Two Ukrainian Npps Reduce Output After Russian Attack IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated this in a comment, according to Ukrinform.

Due to the attack on the substation, the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs were disconnected from one of the two 750 kV power lines. The grid operator also ordered a reduction in electricity production at certain reactors, the statement said.

The IAEA noted that although one of the lines damaged in the attack has been restored, the other remains out of service. Three reactors continue to operate at limited capacity at the request of the grid operator.

"Reliable off-site power is vital for the maintenance and operation of nuclear safety functions. To this end, Agency experts will, through dedicated expert missions, continue to assess the functionality of substations critical for nuclear safety and security," Grossi said.

The statement also noted that the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains connected to the power grid after recent repairs that allowed maintenance of the plant's safety systems, ending an external power outage that lasted for a month.

At the same time, the agency reminded that one of the two power lines (Dniprovska), reconnected thanks to recent repair work, was disconnected on the evening of Friday, November 14, after the ZNPP's protection system was triggered.

Grossi said that the cause of the line disconnection is still being investigated, assuring that the agency "is engaging with both sides to assist in the timely restoration of the line."

Ukraine in OSCE: Russia waging war of terror and nuclear blackmail

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian energy specialists have restored the ZNPP power lines 42 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The most recent restoration was on October 23, after a month-long blackout at the plant.

Photo: iaea