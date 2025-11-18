Govt Holds Key Meeting To Review FDI Policy For E-Commerce, Startups

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has convened a high-level meeting today with leading representatives from the e-commerce, startup and industry sectors to review measures aimed at boosting FDI and FII inflows into the country, a senior government official told ANI on Monday.

According to the official, the meeting is expected to deliberate on possible changes to India's FDI policy, particularly those that can support the government's broader push to enhance the ease of doing business and strengthen India's position in global supply chains.

Focus on Easing FDI for E-commerce Exports

One of the key items on the agenda is the proposal to ease FDI norms for inventory-based e-commerce platforms, but strictly for exports, allowing such entities to source, stock and ship India-made products directly to global customers. This relaxation, if approved, would apply only to export-oriented operations and will not extend to domestic e-commerce activity.

Officials believe that enabling foreign investment in inventory-led export platforms could help Indian manufacturers and exporters tap global demand more efficiently, thereby contributing to the government's long-term export growth strategy.

Aim to Boost Investor Confidence

"Deliberations will focus on improving investor confidence, simplifying rules and creating conditions that can attract greater foreign capital into the country," the official added.

The discussion also comes at a time when the government is assessing ways to scale up India's e-commerce exports and bridge the gap with global competitors. Increased FDI and smoother investment flows are seen as essential to supporting logistics, warehousing and technology infrastructure necessary for that growth.

Further decisions are expected following stakeholder inputs at today's meeting. (ANI)

