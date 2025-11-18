403
Trump wants House Republicans to vote on release of Epstein files
(MENAFN) In a dramatic reversal, President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Republicans in the US House of Representatives should support the release of all government records related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.
For months, Trump had pressured GOP lawmakers to block the disclosure of the documents, collectively known as the Epstein files. On his social media platform, he wrote: "We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat hoax perpetrated by radical left Lunatics in order to deflect from the great success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown.'"
He added: "Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our landslide election victory. Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can’t let that happen."
The shift follows Trump’s break with longtime ally Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who refused to back his push to block the release. Trump called Greene a "traitor" in brief comments to reporters and later criticized her on social media, saying she "is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems."
Trump’s sudden support for releasing the files suggests the House is likely to vote in favor this Tuesday, following a previous vote in which four Republicans joined all Democrats to compel a vote on the documents’ disclosure.
