Philippines hopes to close code of conduct on South China Sea
(MENAFN) The Philippines said Monday it hopes to finalize a long-delayed code of conduct for the South China Sea during its chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026.
Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro said Manila will uphold commitments made by regional leaders in 2023 to accelerate work on the code, designed to manage tensions between ASEAN and China over the disputed waters.
She told reporters that the Philippines aims to conclude the agreement during its ASEAN chairmanship next year. "There is already a sense among ASEAN and China that a code of conduct will be concluded," Lazaro said at a press conference in Pasay City.
“All ASEAN member states are involved and very much entrenched. We have been discussing this for a long time … In fact, there are certain discussions on the milestones and definition of terms,” she added.
In 2023, ASEAN and China’s foreign ministers endorsed guidelines to speed the code’s completion, targeting a conclusion within three years. The two sides first committed to establishing a code of conduct in 2002.
Lazaro said the Philippines will prioritize regional interests as chair of the 11-member bloc next year. "Issues concerning our bilateral matters will be set aside because we are not talking to China as a bilateral partner," she said. "We are the chair of ASEAN."
Tensions have persisted in recent years between China and the Philippines, a US ally, over competing claims in the South China Sea.
