L-Card Unveils AI Lead Capture System For Digital Business Cards, Electronic Business Cards & NFC Smart Cards, Delivering Instant Real-Time Warm Leads To Professionals.

"L-Card's AI-powered Lead Capture transforms digital business cards into real-time warm lead generators, giving professionals and companies the power to connect at the exact moment of intent." - David Chabukashvili, Founder & CEOL-Card launches its AI-powered Lead Capture system, advancing the digital business card, electronic business card, NFC business card, virtual business card and smart contactless business card market. The L-Card digital business card app now delivers real-time warm leads, automated data capture and seamless networking for professionals and enterprises, strengthening L-Card's position as a top digital business card platform.







L-Card Launches AI-Powered Lead Capture Technology, Transforming Digital Business Cards into Real-Time Lead Generators for Professionals and Enterprises

L-Card, the industry-leading digital business card app, has unveiled its most powerful innovation to date: the AI-powered L-Card Lead Capture system. Designed for individual professionals, sales teams, and large enterprises, this advanced solution turns every digital business card, website visit, and online search into real-time, high-quality leads. The launch marks a major step forward in the evolution of electronic business cards, transforming them from simple contact-sharing tools into dynamic engines for business growth.

At the heart of this breakthrough are three intelligent capture technologies - Website & L-Card Traffic Capture, Individual Search Capture, and Business Search Capture - each offering unmatched precision in identifying prospects at the exact moment of interest or purchasing intent.

1. L-Card & Website Traffic Capture

Many businesses lose potential clients every day because website visitors leave without taking action. The new Site Capture feature solves this by identifying contacts who scan an L-Card digital business card or visit a business's website, giving companies a second chance to connect with visitors who are already demonstrating interest. This convert missed opportunities into immediate warm leads - something traditional business cards could never achieve.

David Chabukashvili stated:“With Site Capture, businesses no longer lose prospects who visit their website and vanish. For the first time, a digital business card can detect real interest in real time, turning anonymous traffic into meaningful warm leads.”

2. Individual Search Capture

When someone searches online for exactly what a business offers, timing is everything. Individual Search Capture uncovers these real-time opportunities by monitoring active keyword searches and delivering qualified personal leads the moment a prospect expresses intent. This allows professionals to engage individuals looking for their services right now.

David Chabukashvili explained:“Individual Search Capture connects professionals with people actively looking for their services right now. It gives businesses precision timing-not by transforming the digital business card itself, but by pairing L-Card with powerful external search-intelligence technology.”

3. Business Search Capture

Some of the best growth opportunities come from other businesses. Business Search Capture identifies companies actively searching for specific products or services, delivering high-value B2B leads straight to the user. By tracking real-time corporate search activity, it connects businesses with key decision-makers at the exact moment they're looking. This makes it ideal for enterprises ready to accelerate B2B sales through smarter, more timely lead intelligence.

David Chabukashvili added:“Business Search Capture allows companies to reach corporate buyers at the exact moment they begin searching. It gives B2B teams a decisive competitive advantage through smarter, more timely lead intelligence.”

David Chabukashvili, Founder & CEO of L-Card, emphasized the impact of this technology:

"These AI-powered warm lead capture tools fundamentally change what a digital business card can do. L-Card Lead Capture gives individuals and companies the ability to reach prospects at the perfect moment of intent - something every business needs to grow faster and smarter," stated David Chabukashvili.

The launch builds upon L-Card's fast-growing global reputation. The platform recently expanded across the Middle East and Africa and strengthened its creative capabilities through full Canva Designer integration, enabling users to design stunning virtual business cards in minutes. L-Card also continues to lead with its automatic card-scanning technology, now supporting 38 languages including Arabic, making it one of the most globally accessible digital business card apps on the market.

L-Card has also earned the endorsement of industry icons, including Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from Shark Tank, who praised L-Card as a next-generation solution redefining contactless networking. Additionally, Bill Walsh, Founder of Powerteam International, has endorsed L-Card as a powerful tool for entrepreneurs and global business leaders.

With the launch of AI-powered L-Card Lead Capture, L-Card continues to set the standard for digital business card, electronic business card, NFC business card, and QR code business card innovation - helping professionals and organizations turn every interaction into a warm lead and every search into an opportunity.

