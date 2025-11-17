IAF Expects Strong Foreign Interest For LCA Tejas At Dubai Air Show

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari on Monday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) expects strong interest from foreign buyers in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Dubai Air Show 2025.
Growing India-UAE Defence CooperationThe event is taking place in Dubai's Al Maktoum airport from November 17 to 21 and India has sent both the Tejas and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) at the request of UAE authorities. Speaking at the India Pavilion, he said India's participation is about the growing defence cooperation between the two countries at multiple levels. Air Marshal Tiwari said, "We sent the Tejas as well as the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team on the request of the UAE authorities. We have a very good cooperation with them, both at the strategic level as well as the service level."
Tejas Display Attracts Global AttentionHe also noted that the Tejas had taken part in the Dubai Air Show earlier and drew attention globally during its previous displays. "Tejas has come here and participated before. The interest shown was tremendous. We are expecting that the display this year also will cater to great expectations, not only for the local population but also for the visitors, to at least showcase the capabilities of the aircraft," he said.
India's Large Order a Strong SignalIndia is buying close to 200 Tejas aircraft, and the Vice Chief said this scale of induction also sends a strong message to international partners. "Just as we are buying almost 200 of these platforms, I am sure it will generate great interest here," he added.
Flying Display and Aerobatic HighlightsTejas, equipped with its smoke winders, performed its flying display at the Dubai Air Show and soared over Al Maktoum Airport, the venue of the event. The IAF Surya Kiran team is also among the key highlights of India's participation at this year's air show. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
