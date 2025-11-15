50-Metre Artwork In Dubai Pays Tribute To UAE Founding Fathers For National Month

A striking new artwork has been unveiled on the facade of The Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), standing 50 metres tall and serving as a bold tribute to the UAE's legacy and future ambitions.

The piece features symbolic elements including the Hope Probe, Etihad-SAT, Rashid Rover 2, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre's Rashid Rover, representing the nation's journey from the founding of the Union to its pioneering achievements in space exploration. The artwork reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to creativity, innovation, and progress across generations.

Recommended For You UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child's organs

The installation forms a key highlight of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, organised by Brand Dubai for the second year as part of the 'National Month' celebrations, which run from UAE Flag Day on November 3 to the 54th Eid Al Etihad on December 2.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The campaign celebrates the story of the Union and the enduring legacy of the UAE's Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“The artwork reflects the enduring legacy and vision that continue to shape the UAE. It combines portraits of the Founding Fathers, who instilled in the nation the values of determination and faith, with artistic elements that reflect the UAE's progress in science and space and embody the spirit of today's achievements and tomorrow's ambitions," said Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai.

Al Suwaidi noted that the collaboration with DIFC, now in its third year,“marks key national occasions through creative works that express our gratitude to Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, who laid the foundations of the Union".

Meanwhile, Alya Al Zarouni, chief operating officer at DIFC, highlighted the synergy between heritage and innovation. "The stunning artwork symbolises how economic leadership and innovation are anchored in strong national foundations.

"It reflects how DIFC plays a pivotal role in Dubai's vision for progress and has a pioneering spirit that will continue to inspire future generations," said Al Zarouni.

Amina Taher, member of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign organising committee, emphasised how the artwork strengthens national identity. "It not only celebrates the Founding Fathers but also reflects the lasting impact of their legacy on the nation's present and future.”

The artist behind the artwork

Emirati artist Ahmed BaFadhl is an architect and visual creator whose work reflects a deep connection to the UAE's landscape and heritage. Influenced by his late grandfather, he developed a style that blends simplicity with imagination. Starting with pencil and coffee sketches, he later embraced digital art as a medium that bridges calm and complexity, creating visual worlds that express both emotion and national identity through a distinctly Emirati perspective.

Organised by Brand Dubai in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector partners, the #ZayedAndRashid campaign pays tribute to the national legacy of the Founding Fathers and commemorates their historic meeting in Al Khawaneej, which marked the beginning of the Union.

The campaign's events and activations will continue to unfold across Dubai, forming a collective tribute that reflects the unity of Emirati society and its enduring bond with the nation's leadership and rich heritage.