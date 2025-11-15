403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RSF senior says remarks by Rubio could undermine efforts to establish truce
(MENAFN) A senior adviser to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has warned that recent remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio could undermine efforts to establish a humanitarian truce in the country’s civil war, now in its third year.
Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that the US is pressuring “relevant parties” supplying arms to the RSF, which has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023. He condemned the humanitarian situation and asserted that the militia was receiving “external assistance” that must be halted.
In response, Elbasha Tibeig, adviser to RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, described Rubio’s statements as “an ill-advised step… that neither serves the path of the international quartet nor the American initiative regarding the humanitarian truce in Sudan.” He warned that the national army could interpret the comments “as a political and diplomatic victory,” potentially hardening its stance against a peace deal and escalating the conflict further.
“Instead of making statements that show bias, the US administration and the international community must focus their efforts on stopping the flow of weapons coming from Iran and Turkey to the army’s militia, mercenaries and terrorist brigades,” Tibeig wrote on X.
The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces has displaced over ten million people and, according to the UN, created the world’s largest hunger crisis.
Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that the US is pressuring “relevant parties” supplying arms to the RSF, which has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023. He condemned the humanitarian situation and asserted that the militia was receiving “external assistance” that must be halted.
In response, Elbasha Tibeig, adviser to RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, described Rubio’s statements as “an ill-advised step… that neither serves the path of the international quartet nor the American initiative regarding the humanitarian truce in Sudan.” He warned that the national army could interpret the comments “as a political and diplomatic victory,” potentially hardening its stance against a peace deal and escalating the conflict further.
“Instead of making statements that show bias, the US administration and the international community must focus their efforts on stopping the flow of weapons coming from Iran and Turkey to the army’s militia, mercenaries and terrorist brigades,” Tibeig wrote on X.
The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces has displaced over ten million people and, according to the UN, created the world’s largest hunger crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment