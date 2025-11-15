Emirates NBD Singapore And Bondblox Collaborate To Enhance Proposition For Bond Investors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership to be formalised at the upcoming Singapore FinTech Festival, supporting growing UAE-Singapore financial linkages

Singapore, November 2025: Emirates NBD Singapore, the Singapore branch of Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, and BondbloX, a leading Singapore FinTech firm and the world's first fractional bond exchange, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the BondbloX's value proposition as they grow their international base of clients. Emirates NBD Singapore will partner with BondbloX to open the corridor for lombard lending solutions and offer a wider range of asset classes to to BondbloX's clients. The partnership enables international bond investors on BondbloX's platform to access liquidity without selling their investments, supporting more efficient portfolio management.

Through this collaboration, BondbloX clients will be able to access Lombard lending – a type of credit secured by liquid assets that allows investors to draw funds while retaining their holdings – from Emirates NBD Singapore. Given that BondbloX operates as a bonds exchange platform, this partnership fills an important gap by giving its clients access to financing that was previously unavailable while keeping transaction fees low for investors.

For Emirates NBD Singapore, in turn, this provides an opportunity to widen its client base and lending book. The initiative also builds on Emirates NBD's existing referral model, under which clients from the UAE and international jurisdictions are introduced to the Singapore branch, to leverage Wealth Management capabilities.

Vanessa Leung, CEO of Emirates NBD Singapore, said:“Our collaboration with BondbloX is a great example of B2B partnerships that have the potential to create win-win situations. It enables clients to avail of credit facilities, enables BondbloX to plug a gap in its value proposition and helps us expand our reach. By offering Lombard lending to BondbloX clients, we are not only enhancing their investment capabilities but also growing our presence in key markets, particularly by serving the Middle Eastern client base. This partnership reinforces Singapore's role as a crucial financial hub and highlights the increasing synergy between the UAE and Singapore.”

Both the UAE and Singapore have established themselves as key destinations for multinational corporations, high-net-worth individuals and investment firms seeking new opportunities. They

act as vital conduits to regions experiencing accelerated growth, driven by shifts in global trade and capital flows, solidifying their positions as central players in international commerce.

Dr. Rahul Banerjee, CEO of BondbloX, added:“BondbloX Bond Exchange, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is dedicated to democratising access to bond markets. This collaboration with Emirates NBD Singapore allows us to further enhance our offering by providing our clients with much-needed leverage facilities, thereby making fractional bond investing even more attractive and flexible. It is a significant step forward in our mission to create a more inclusive and efficient bond market.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About BondBloX:

BondbloX simplifies bond investing by allowing investors to track & trade bonds electronically – just like stocks. The company was established in 2016 by a team of debt capital market bankers & technologists, spread across Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, US and India, working to realise one vision: Provide easy access to bonds for all investors. BondbloX is regulated as a Recognised Market Operator by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, serving institutional and individual clients globally. BondbloX's institutional investors in