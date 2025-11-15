YAS MARINA TO SHOWCASE PREMIUM LEISURE AND LIFESTYLE OFFERINGS AT ABU DHABI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW 2025

Located in the indoor exhibition area, stand number A2, Yas Marina will highlight its world-class facilities, bespoke berthing services, and vibrant waterfront lifestyle that make it one of the most distinguished marinas in the region.

This year, Yas Marina will proudly spotlight on its prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation, the highest global distinction awarded by The Yacht Harbour Association, a recognition held exclusively by Yas Marina in the UAE and GCC. This accreditation reinforces Yas Marina's standing as one of the world's most prestigious marinas, recognised for its outstanding facilities, amenities, and service excellence.

Visitors to the Yas Marina stand will be able to discover its diverse array of wet and dry berths, premium facilities, and wide-ranging leisure options, from world-class dining and nightlife to water sports, yachting services, and family-friendly attractions. The destination's combination of luxury hospitality and practical amenities makes it a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's thriving maritime community.

Beyond its world-class berthing, Yas Marina offers a complete lifestyle experience, featuring award-winning dining, water sports, fitness and leisure facilities, and a vibrant calendar of entertainment. The full-service marina provides 227 wet berths accommodating yachts from 8 to 175 metres, along with 93 dry berths and trailer storage for boats from 7 to 12 metres, all supported by on-site amenities such as a petrol station, washdown areas, and double slipway access, and set within Yas Island's vibrant entertainment hub, home to world-class attractions, dining, and year-round lifestyle experiences.

As the region's marine sector continues to evolve, Yas Marina remains at the forefront of creating memorable waterfront experiences that seamlessly blend leisure, luxury, and community. Its participation in ADIBS 2025 reinforces its leadership and continued commitment to elevating the marine lifestyle experience in the region.

Guests are invited to visit Yas Marina at stand A2 in the indoor exhibition area to explore its premium offerings and meet the team.

About Yas Marina:

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is one of the most remarkable and environmentally friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina includes an additional 93 dry-berths, offering exceptional facilities, amenities, and customer service for members and visitors alike.

Complemented by a vibrant mix of restaurants, bars, lounges, fitness and wellness facilities, water sports activities, and entertainment offerings, Yas Marina stands as one of the UAE's most loved lifestyle destinations-where maritime excellence meets unforgettable experiences.