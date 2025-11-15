Culture, Education Forum Highlights Teacher's 'Inspiring' Role

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 15 (Petra) – Deputizing for HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, Honorary President of the Cultural and Educational Forum for Private Schools, former Minister of Economy and Digital Entrepreneurship Muthanna Gharaibeh inaugurated the 33rd conference of the Forum on Saturday.Titled "Towards an Education that Inspires and Leads... Teachers Who Make a Difference," the conference saw wide participation by school principals, teachers, and education experts.In opening remarks, Gharaibeh highlighted teachers' key role in building individuals and society, saying "teachers today are no longer just transmitters of information, but key partners in shaping the awareness of future generations and empowering them."He stressed the need to keep pace with the "rapid developments" in the world, particularly in digitalization, technology, and artificial intelligence, and the "accompanying challenges" that require teachers to constantly develop their skills and adopt modern teaching methods that respond to the evolving needs of students and the demands of a changing job market.Head of the forum, Omar Shaghnoubi, said royal directives are a national framework to forge ahead with developing education, noting the responsibility of the educational field in promoting national awareness and supporting "our brothers and sisters in Gaza amidst the difficult humanitarian conditions."In a lecture, advisor and innovation strategist Rami Al Karmi presented a vision for the applications of AI in classrooms and methods for transforming education into a deeper and more impactful experience.The conference tackled such education themes as innovative classroom practices, AI applications in education, teacher well-being, and excellence in teaching and evaluation, plus working papers on innovative thinking and in-depth analysis. It also featured an education exhibition of robotics applications and interactive displays.