Who Is Keith Michael Lisa? FBI Identifies Suspect In Attack On US Attorney Alina Habba's Office, Offers $25K Reward

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday identified Keith Michael Lisa as suspect in connection with the attack on the acting US Attorney Alina Habba's office in Newark before he fled the spot, and issued a arrest warrant against him.

The suspect has been identified as Keith Michael Lisa, and has ties to Mahwah and New York City, said the FBI.

The Federal bureau also announced the reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Keith Michael Lisa.

“Keith Michael Lisa is wanted for allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark, New Jersey, on November 12, 2025, while in possession of a bat. After being denied entry, he discarded the bat and returned. Once inside the building, he proceeded to the US Attorney's Office where he damaged government property,” said the FBI in a statement.

Giving description about the suspect, FBI said that Lisa is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, has brown and gray hair and brown eyes, adding he is considered dangerous.

The authorities have asked to provide information through call at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip to fbi.

Suspect Keith Michael Lisa.

On Friday, in a post on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that last night, an individual attempted to confront one of their US Attorneys -her dear friend Alina Habba and destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene.

“Thankfully, Alina is ok,” she added.

Bondi stated that any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated.“This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country.”

Quote tweeting Bondi's post, Habba said, "I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said he was grateful that Habba was not harmed.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to make threats against federal officials,” he added.“Political violence has no place in our nation.”

Trump formally nominated Habba as New Jersey's permanent US attorney on July 1, but the state's two Democratic US senators, Cory Booker and Andy Kim opposed it, stalling the confirmation process.

Habba previously served as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer. she representing him in various cases and acted as his spokesperson on legal matters.