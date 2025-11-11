Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pakistan's 'False Flag' Lies Debunked As Jaish-Linked Doctors Stand Exposed

As the smoke clears from the deadly car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday issued a blunt warning against Pakistani propaganda attempting to twist the narrative.

“#Pakistani propaganda accounts have become active and are trying to create confusion by spreading misinformation claiming #DelhiBlast near the #RedFort was a false-flag operation,” wrote PIB Fact Check in a post on X.

“These claims are #FAKE and Baseless. NEVER forward such a message. Stay alert, don't let propaganda succeed. If you come across any suspicious message with respect to the blast, share it with us. WhatsApp: +91 8799711259, Email:...,” the post added.

Hours after the blast killed at least 12 people and injured more than 20, Pakistani-backed accounts tried to label it a staged“false-flag” attack. But the facts on the ground are damning: this was a meticulously planned terror strike with clear interstate and international terror links.

Pulwama Doctor at the Centre of a White-Collar Terror Plot

Investigators have zeroed in on Dr Umar Nabi, a doctor from Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 that tore through the busy streets near the Red Fort on Monday evening. Officials believe he may have carried ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators.

"We have taken the DNA sample in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast," a police official said from Srinagar, confirming that Dr Nabi is believed to have died in the blast.

The attack came just hours after a massive bust of a terror module spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities arrested eight people, including three doctors, and seized nearly 2,900 kg of explosives, including 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Among those arrested was Dr Shaheen Sayeed, allegedly heading Jaish-e-Mohammed's female recruitment wing in India. Umar Nabi, also linked to Al Falah, is believed to have carried out the attack fearing he might be apprehended like his colleagues.

"He was working as a faculty at a college in Faridabad. He called on Friday and said he is busy with examinations and will return home after three days. He was a reserved kind of person right from childhood," said his sister-in-law, Muzamil.

Amit Shah Orders Hunt for Every Culprit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a series of high-level meetings on Tuesday to oversee the investigation, making it clear that every individual involved would face the full force of the law.

"Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies," Shah tweeted.

The meetings were attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, with J & K DGP Nalin Prabhat joining virtually.

Multi-Agency Probe Intensifies

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken over the case, treating it as a terror attack. Teams from the NIA, Delhi Police, NSG, and FSL are combing through evidence, examining CCTV footage, and interrogating suspects, including a man named Tariq from Pulwama who allegedly provided the car.

"Multiple teams have been deployed to scan CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Red Fort and adjoining routes to know more about the masked man," a police official said.

Security has been heightened across Delhi, with vehicle checks at all entry points, overnight searches in hotels and guest houses in Daryaganj and Paharganj, and the closure of Red Fort Metro Station.