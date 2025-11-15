Tejas, Suryakiran Aerobatic Team In Dubai To Join Air Show From Nov 17

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) An IAF contingent comprising Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas fighters will take part in the Dubai Air Show from November 17 to 21, an official said on Saturday.

The IAF contingent has landed at Al Maktoum Airbase, Dubai, ahead of the show, the IAF official from Media Co-ordination Centre said.

“The global event, with participation from over 100 Air Forces, aims to enhance interoperability, operational edge, and foster military as well as business cooperation. The event is scheduled to take place at Al Maktoum Airbase from 17 to 21 Nov 25,” said the official on X.

In another development, the IAF is geared up to participate from Sunday in the 8th edition of the bilateral air exercise 'Garuda 25' with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) at Mont-de-Marsan, France.

The exercise shall continue till November 27, said an official.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10 and will be participating with Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.

During the exercise, the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside the French multirole fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations.

This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF, said the statement.

Exercise Garuda 25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two Air Forces.

Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign Air Forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, it said.

The airlift support for the exercise is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters.