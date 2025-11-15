Tribals Preserved Truth For Centuries: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday that tribal communities have preserved the values of nature, culture, courage and truth for centuries, forming one of the most vibrant streams of the state's identity.

Addressing the state-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations on the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda at Shri Bhogilal Government College, Dungarpur, he said the tribal legacy is both full of struggle and remarkably glorious.

Sharma further praised tribal traditions, festivals and dances, calling them living stories of generations that enrich Rajasthan's cultural fabric.

He said the state government is committed to preserving these traditions and showcasing them proudly at the global level.

Paying tribute to tribal icons, the Chief Minister recalled Govind Guru, who united the Bhil community through the Bhagat movement, and 12-year-old Kalibai, who sacrificed her life to protect her teacher.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation toward holistic and inclusive development, taking unprecedented steps for tribal upliftment.

Calling the PM's tribute to Lord Birsa Munda a“national resolve,” Sharma said India remains indebted to Dharti Aba's sacrifice.

Highlighting state-level initiatives, Sharma said hostel mess allowances have been increased, 232 new Ma-Baadi centres established, and staff honorariums raised by 10 per cent annually for two years.

“Free hybrid maize seeds have been given to 8.39 lakh tribal farmers, and 2.36 lakh minikits have been distributed. More than 150,000 women are benefiting through 530 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, while about 5,000 tribal youth have received skill training,” said the Chief Minister.

He lauded the achievements of tribal athletes, noting that Rajasthan secured five golds and one bronze at the 3rd National Lacrosse Championship, and tribal girls won silver in the Asian Lacrosse Championship.

Sharma said landmark initiatives like the Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN are ensuring infrastructure, education, health and livelihood improvements for tribal communities.

He also noted the 150th anniversary of“Vande Mataram,” calling it the spirit that inspired freedom fighters from Birsa Munda to Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel.