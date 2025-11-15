403
EBG Group Launches Children Of Life On Children's Day To Uplift 100,000 Children By 2030
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 14 November 2025: To mark Children's Day, a day that honors the vision of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, for children, the EBG Group launched "Children of Life," a flagship social-impact mission under the EBG Foundation. This milestone event reiterates EBG's commitment to integrating business success with meaningful community transformation for lasting social good. As a symbolic beginning, ten student ambassadors attended the inauguration, representing the voices and aspirations the initiative seeks to serve and protect. The mission was unveiled by the Former Indian Women's Cricket Captain Mithali Raj in the city on Friday.
In Phase 1 (2025), the initiative will begin with three pilot districts - Hyderabad (urban) and Wanaparthy (semi-rural) in Telangana, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. These locations were strategically chosen to represent diverse socio-economic contexts like metro, semi-rural, and coastal which can be replicated across the country.
The project's first 12-month budget stands at Rs 12 crore ($1.4 million), with a five-year outlay of INR 60 crore ($7 million), funded through EBG Group CSR allocations, partner contributions, and public micro-donations via the Children of Life digital platform. Notably, 80% of all expenditure is earmarked for direct program delivery, with less than 10% for administration and less than 10% for audits and communications.
Dr. Irfan Khan, Chairman & Founder, EBG Group, said, "Launching 'Children of Life' on Children's Day marks a defining moment for our Group and our city. Hyderabad now houses a place where ideas become outcomes and compassion becomes action. Our mission was built on six fundamental pillars - Food, Shelter, Clothes, Health, Education, and Safety - and it is designed to address child hunger, sustain learning continuity, support physical and mental well-being, and safeguard children from neglect and abuse."
Unveiling the social-impact mission, Mithali Raj, former Captain, Indian Women's Cricket Team, said, "It is a privilege to unveil Children of Life on Children's Day. A nation's true progress is measured by the opportunities it creates for its children. I applaud EBG Foundation for committing to long-term, measurable impact. With these young student ambassadors beside us, we are reminded that when communities and corporates act together, every child's dream can find a path."
The program will be implemented under six core pillars. Under the Food pillar, the program will deliver 1.5 million nutritious meals through school meal top-ups and weekend ration kits. For Shelter, a rapid repair program will cover 200+ vulnerable homes identified through schools and ward offices. The Clothes initiative will provide seasonal "Dignity Kits" - including uniforms, sweaters, and footwear - for 9,000 children. In Health, the initiative will conduct 12,000 screenings (vision, dental, and posture), followed by necessary follow-ups and referrals. Under Education, 15 study rooms will be set up in government and community schools, creating digital-free spaces with books, lights, and mentors. The Safety pillar will include a dedicated child-protection helpdesk, POCSO SOP training in 300 schools, and integration with 1098/112 emergency routing systems.
By 2030, the initiative aims to support 100,000 children in 26 districts, serve 20 million meals, conduct 200,000 health screenings, build 1,000 study rooms, and certify 2,000 schools under the Six-Star School Safety Framework. Progress and outcomes will be transparently published through annual public impact reports by the EBG Foundation.
The program will be managed through the EBG Foundation's central program office in Hyderabad and delivered in collaboration with verified district NGO and school partners under MoUs with local authorities. A robust accountability framework will include quarterly audits, a public dashboard, and third-party verification.
Children of Life is a non-commercial, evidence-based initiative by the EBG Foundation, dedicated to improving the lives of children born in India after 2010. Backed by CSR contributions from EBG Group companies and supported by a nationwide partner network, Children of Life will operate a unified referral and support system across states and districts, ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable impact at every stage.
About EBG Foundation
EBG Foundation is the philanthropic arm of EBG Group, advancing high-impact programmes in child well-being, health, education, and safety through partnerships, data-driven execution, and transparent reporting.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a multi-sector Indian conglomerate with a diversified presence across Mobility, Health, Realty, Lifestyle, Food, Services, Technology, and Education. From pioneering sustainable electric vehicles and physiotherapy-led wellness solutions to redefining smart housing, luxury living, and traditional food experiences, the Group builds brands that combine innovation, sustainability, and human purpose. Its Powerhouse hubs integrate business excellence with social responsibility under the vision People * Planet * Progress.
