Tickets Now On Sale For FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025

Top clubs will compete at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, with ticket prices starting from QR20

Doha, Qatar: Ticket sales for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 are now live at , with an exclusive presale opportunity for Visa cardholders. General sales will begin at 8am Doha time on November 23, 2025.

Qatar will host the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 presented by Aramco on December 10, 13 and 17 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, one of the venues used to host matches of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The prestigious competition will crown the best club in world football for 2025, with teams vying for the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025, FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025 and FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 trophies.



Fans can purchase tickets for all three matches in three categories, with prices starting from QR20. A maximum of 6 tickets per person can be purchased per match.

All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

The following matches will be played in Qatar:

FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025TM

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 8pm, Doha time

Cruz Azul (Mexico) vCONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 winner

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025TM

Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 8pm, Doha time

FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025TM winner v Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final Qatar 2025TM

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 8pm, Doha time

Paris Saint-German (France) v FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025TM winner

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Qatar successfully hosted the first edition of theFIFA Intercontinental Cup in its new format in 2024 when Real Madrid were crowned club champions in front of a sell-out crowd at the iconic 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium, host of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 will take place during the rest days of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, showcasing Qatar's ability to host multiple sporting events at the same time.

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is connected seamlessly to the Al Riffa Doha Metro station (Green line) and will offer barrier-free experience to disabled fans.