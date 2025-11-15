Qatar Reaffirms Firm Support For Sudan's Unity, Territorial Integrity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its firm position in support of the unity of Sudan, the integrity of its territory, and the right of its brotherly people to enjoy security, stability, and a dignified life.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva Dr. Hend bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during the 38th Special Session of the Human Rights Council on human rights situation in and around El Fasher, Sudan held in Geneva.

Her Excellency reiterated Qatar's ongoing commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of the Sudanese people and rejecting any form of interference in Sudan's internal affairs, particularly those that fuel the ongoing armed conflict and contribute to its prolongation.

She expressed Qatar's shock and strong condemnation of the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces in the city of El Fasher following the recent attack, calling for an end to these violations and crimes and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Her Excellency also renewed Qatar's call for an end to the war in Sudan and for a peaceful resolution that ensures the country's unity, preserves its institutions, and safeguards its territorial sovereignty.

She stressed that the time has come for the world to pay attention to this humanitarian tragedy and work seriously to end it, as each passing day reveals more atrocities that are paid for by innocent civilians, as witnessed in El Fasher and its surroundings, with fears of recurrence in other areas unless swift action is taken to stop them.

HE, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva, reaffirmed Qatar's solidarity with the Sudanese people during this critical humanitarian situation and its continued provision of all forms of support to alleviate the crisis.

She called on the international community to intensify its efforts and respond by providing humanitarian aid to meet the growing needs of the Sudanese people.

At the conclusion of its special session, the Human Rights Council adopted, without a vote, a resolution calling for an urgent investigation into recent violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law committed in El Fasher and surrounding areas.