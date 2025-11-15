Tickets Now Available For First-Ever Doha Tattoo Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo) that will be held from December 16 to 20, 2025 at Katara Cultural Village.

The organising committee announced that tickets priced at QR15, QR30 and QR100 are now available to the public through Virgin Megastore.

The Doha Tattoo will combine precision with musical artistry, showcasing performances by distinguished musical bands from seven countries: the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Turkiye, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Sultanate of Oman, Kazakhstan, and the State of Qatar.



UK artist turns 'money for old rope' into £1m art exhibition

Doha Tattoo Festival in December to feature fireworks, drones and bands Metrolink announces service update effective November 16

Read Also

The participating line-up includes the Irish Guards and the Royal Air Force Music Services from the United Kingdom, the United States Air Force Honor Guard, the Ottoman Mehter Band from Turkiye, the Jordanian Armed Forces Band, the Royal Guard of Oman Band, and the Central Military Band of the Kazakh Ministry of Defence. The festival will also feature notable Qatari participation from musical units representing the Ministries of Defence and Interior, the Amiri Guard, the Ministry of Culture and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

In this context, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, Deputy Chairman of the Organising Committee, stated: "The Doha International Music and Marching Festival embodies Qatar's cultural and tourism vision, which seeks to build bridges of connection between nations through art and music. This event goes beyond musical performances; it represents an artistic and human experience that reflects Doha's spirit as a capital of creativity, openness, and cultural exchange, while reinforcing its position as a vibrant destination that hosts world-class events throughout the year.”

Col. Dr. Fahad Saeed Abdullah Al-Subaey Vice President of the Police Academy, Director of the Police College and Chairman of the Military Parade Committee, outlined the festival programme, stating: "Over the course of five days, audiences will enjoy a series of spectacular performances that blend military artistry with international music, featuring renowned international bands alongside national ensembles from the Ministries of Defence and Interior, Amiri Guard and Lekhwiya. This Qatari edition has its own identity, combining international showcases with authentic Qatari heritage performances, including the Ardha, in addition to fireworks and drone shows that will illuminate Doha's sky every evening.”

