Punjab: Special Events To Mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350Th Martyrdom Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 15 (IANS) Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Sond on Saturday said special events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur be held in the sacred land of the Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25.

The government has designated the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs as the nodal department for planning and execution of the events.

The minister said that the programme will commence on November 23 at 10 a.m. with the beginning of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, which is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

At 12 p.m., a Sarv Dharam Sammelan will be held at the main pandal of Baba Budha Dal Chhauni.

A drone show will be organised at 5 p.m. at Virasat-e-Khalsa, followed by 'katha' and 'kirtan' darbar at 6 p.m. in the main pandal.

Sharing details about November 24, the minister said that the Sees Bhet Nagar Kirtan will commence from Kiratpur Sahib at 8 a.m. and conclude at the Bhai Jaitha Ji Memorial.

At 1 p.m., a special session of the Vidhan Sabha dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur will be held at the Bhai Jaitha Ji Memorial.

Throughout the day, various religious activities will take place, and a drone show will start at 5 p.m. and 'katha' and 'kirtan darbar' at 6 p.m.

He said that on November 25 at 10 a.m., the 'bhog' of Sri Akhand Path Sahib will be performed at the main pandal of Baba Budha Dal Chhauni.

At 12 p.m., 'Sarbat Da Bhala Ikkatartaa' will be held, with participation from eminent religious, social and political dignitaries.

The three-day grand commemorative events will conclude with a spectacular drone show at 5 p.m.

The state government invites the 'sangat' from across the globe to participate in these solemn and historic events.