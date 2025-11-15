40,000 Barrels Of Oil Per Day (BOPD) Floating Production Storage And Offloading Unit (FPSO) Tamara Tokoni In West Africa Is Now Available For Immediate Redeployment To Support Accelerated Field Development Projects

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Overview

An industry-proven Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit FPSO Tamara Tokoni is currently available for immediate redeployment to support new or ongoing offshore field development projects.

The unit offers a cost-effective and time-efficient solution for operators seeking to accelerate production timelines, reduce upfront capital expenditure, and optimize field economics.

Key Highlights



Proven Track Record: The FPSO has successfully operated in offshore environments under challenging production conditions, demonstrating exceptional uptime, reliability, and safety performance.

Ready for Redeployment: The vessel is currently offshore West Africa and is available for quick field-specific customization to suit project requirements.

Flexible Production Capacity: Configured for 40,000 oil processing capacity, with associated gas handling and water injection systems adaptable to various reservoir conditions.

Storage Capacity: Approximately 1.1million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, suitable for medium to large-scale field developments. Mooring and Offloading Systems: Equipped with a spread mooring system designed for harsh offshore environments, and an offloading system capable of tandem or shuttle tanker operations.

Redeployment Advantages



Reduced Lead Time: Compared to a newbuild FPSO (which may require 30–36 months), redeployment can be achieved within 4 to 6 months, significantly shortening the project schedule.

Lower CAPEX: FPSO Tamara Tokoni redeployment offers up to 55% cost savings versus new construction, while retaining full compliance with international classification and safety standards.

Field Development Synergy: Ideal for fast-track developments, or brownfield expansions, enabling operators to monetize reserves earlier. Flexible Commercial Terms: The FPSO can be offered on lease, lease-to-own, or joint development models, depending on operator preference.

Technical Specification

Parameter Specification

Oil Processing Capacity 40,000 bopd

Gas Handling Capacity 66 MMscfd

Water Injection 15,000 bwpd

Storage Capacity 1,100,000 bbls

Mooring System 12 point Spread Mooring

Offloading Tandem offloading

Operational Readiness

The FPSO is maintained in preserved condition, with class certification records available upon request. Engineering teams can undertake field reconfiguration studies, topsides modification, and mooring system adaptation to ensure seamless integration into new field layouts.

FPSO Tamara Tokoni represents a strategic and cost-efficient asset for operators looking to rapidly scale production, minimize downtime, and extend the commercial life of offshore reserves.

For further technical details, inspection, or commercial discussions, please contact:

Company Name: Redcliff Energy Services Limited

Contact Person: Michael E. Humphries

Tel: +44 (0) 7519 192 649

Email: ...

