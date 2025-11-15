Jordan Partakes In Islamic Countries' Standards And Metrology Institute Meetings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 15 (Petra) – The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) took part in the meetings of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from November 11-13, which drew participants from international and regional organizations.JSMO Director General Abeer Al-Zuhair told the meeting of Jordan's commitment to robustly contribute to international and regional standards and metrology organizations and support quality infrastructure to align Jordanian standards with those of international and regional peers.Such involvement would enhance the competitiveness of national products, facilitate access to global markets, and raise compliance with quality and safety standards, she pointed out.The meetings reviewed the institute's achievements, implementation and development of strategic and operational plans to support intra-Islamic trade and facilitate the flow of goods within the Islamic world.The Jordanian team also joined SMIIC Strategic Committee and Governance Committee meetings on the institute's future strategic directions that align with global developments. These reviewed implementation of strategic initiatives and projects, and came up with an action plan to enhance the Institute's regulatory and legislative frameworks to adopt best governance practices that promote transparency and institutional accountability.Jordan has been a member of the SMIIC Board of Directors since its establishment in 2010 and a robust contributor to and supporter of joint Islamic action and promoter of quality infrastructure in Islamic countries, particularly developing halal industry and products, and adopting technical specifications and standards to support the growth of this expanding sector, which includes food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and halal tourism.