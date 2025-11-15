Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Boosting Trade And Accelerating Joint Projects

2025-11-15 07:05:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov discussed measures to boost bilateral trade and accelerate the implementation of key cooperation projects in industry, transport, energy, and infrastructure, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The sides also emphasized the importance of maintaining active interregional exchanges and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. They exchanged views on current regional issues as well.

President Zhaparov is currently on a state visit to Uzbekistan and is participating in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders. The summit's agenda is expected to include the establishment of an International Center for Industrial Cooperation, along with the signing of several agreements aimed at further deepening bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan increased by 10 percent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $5.5 billion. Trade between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan accounted for nearly $700 million over the same period.

Trend News Agency

