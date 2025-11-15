Seven Militants Killed, Three Arrested In Major Bannulakki Marwat Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A major counter-terrorism operation was conducted on the Bannu–Lakki Marwat boundary, where police forces from both districts, supported by local residents, exchanged fire with militants. According to initial reports, seven militants were killed while three others were arrested during the engagement.

A spokesperson for the Regional Police Officer said the operation was directly led by DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan. The DIG praised the“courage, sense of duty, and exceptional professionalism” of the Bannu and Lakki Marwat police personnel who took part in the mission, adding that they remained fully committed to eliminating terrorism from the region.

Residents also played a crucial role by not only reporting suspicious individuals and activities promptly, but also joined the fight against terrorists which helped make the operation more effective. DIG Sajjad Khan said the strong cooperation between police and the public was laying the foundation for lasting peace in the Bannu region.

Officers and personnel from both districts participated in the operation, while searching, screening, and clearance measures were carried out in sensitive areas.

DIG Sajjad Khan reaffirmed that the Bannu region would not be allowed to become a safe haven for militants under any circumstances, adding that such operations would continue without interruption in the future.