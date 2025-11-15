President Trump Claims Progress In Combating Drug Flows From Venezuela

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reported this.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he had“sort of made up my mind” when asked whether he had decided on the next steps concerning Venezuela.

“I can't tell you what it is, but we made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in,” he said.

The United States has labeled Venezuela's leader, President Nicolás Maduro, illegitimate and a figure at the helm of narcotics trafficking, and in recent weeks, Trump has intensified his rhetoric against his regime.

Since September, the United States has conducted a campaign of airstrikes on vessels believed to be engaged in drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific, resulting in dozens of deaths.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to extend these strikes to land targets, fueling speculation about potential U.S. attacks on Venezuela. However, last month, he denied considering such strikes after a report surfaced that the administration had identified potential targets but had not decided whether to take any action.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of War, under orders from President Donald Trump, launched the Southern Spear operatio, aimed at dismantling drug cartels in Central and South America and the Caribbean region.

Additionally, President Donald Trump has been presented with several options for potential military strike against Venezuela.

