Trump To Pursue Legal Action Against BBC Despite Apology
“We'll sue them. We'll sue them for anywhere between a billion and 5 billion dollars, probably sometime next week,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One overnight on Saturday.
“We have to do it; they've even admitted that they cheated. Not that they couldn't have not done that. They cheated. They changed the words coming out of my mouth,” he said.ADVERTISEMENT
The row follows an intense period for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), resulting in the resignation of top officials and an apology for an“error of judgement” from its Indian-origin chair, Samir Shah.
On Thursday, the BBC said the edit of Trump's January 6, 2021, speech had unintentionally given“the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action” and said it would not be broadcast again. While it has apologised to the American President, the BBC has ruled out paying any financial compensation.
Trump had threatened to sue the broadcaster for USD 1 billion in damages unless the corporation issued a retraction, apology and paid him compensation. However, he has now said he intends to proceed with the legal action despite the apology.
In an interview with the UK's 'GB News', Trump said that while he was not looking to get into lawsuits, he felt he had an“obligation to do it”.
“This was so egregious. If you don't do it, you don't stop it from happening again with other people,” he said.
