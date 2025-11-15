Amid Tears, Sobs, NT Muzaffar Ahmad Laid To Rest

Photo Credit: KNO

Srinagar- Amid tears and sobs, thousands of mourners on Saturday attended the funeral prayers of Naib Tehsildar, Muzaffar Ahmad, who was killed in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station.

The officer was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Soibugh, where heartbreaking moments unfolded as relatives and locals bid a final farewell, reported news agency KNO.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, SSP Budgam Nikhil Borkar and several officers from the police and revenue departments participated in the funeral and offered condolences to the family.

Newly elected MLA Budgam, Aga Muntazir Mehdi also attended the last rites, standing with the bereaved family during the burial.

The body was carried through the village amid emotional sloganeering, with mourners chanting,“Shaheed ki jou maut hai, woh qoum ki hayat hai,” as they prayed for the departed soul.