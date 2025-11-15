Ricin Terror Plot: 1Mg Can Be Dangerous, No Antidote, Says Expert

In light of the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad's arrest of three men, including a doctor attempting to produce a lethal chemical compound called Ricin, Dr. YK Gupta, the former Chief of the AIIMS National Poison Information Centre, warned that Ricin is extremely toxic and even a small amount, as little as 1 milligram, can be dangerous. He emphasised that there is no specific antidote for Ricin, and it is still considered an agent of biological terrorism today.

Ricin: An Extremely Toxic Bioterrorism Agent

Speaking with ANI on the alleged ricin terror plot, Dr YK Gupta explained that ricin can be absorbed through the skin or ingested orally. This toxic substance affects various parts of the body, including the respiratory and central nervous systems. When ingested, ricin can lead to severe issues such as vomiting, diarrhoea, gradual organ failure, and potentially death. "Ricin is a chemical, a protein in nature, found in castor seeds. It is very toxic, and even a small amount of 1 milligram can be dangerous. Ricin can be inhaled, absorbed through the skin, or ingested orally... It affects the respiratory system, causing difficulty in breathing, and also affects the Central Nervous System, leading to seizures and CNS depression. When ingested orally, it can cause severe vomiting, diarrhoea, falling blood pressure and gradual organ failure, ultimately leading to death. There is no specific antidote for this, and it is considered to be an agent of biological terrorism even today," explained Dr Gupta.

Historical Use and Source

According to Dr Gupta, Ricin was also utilised for criminal activities in the 1970s. It was used to kill a person because it can be mixed into food or the environment, and its origin, castor seeds, is poisonous; once they are broken, they can cause death. "In the 1970s, it was used to kill a specific person because it can be mixed into food or the environment. Castor seeds can be poisonous, and they are so hard that they don't break if swallowed, but when they do break, they can cause death. Because ricin is a protein, it denatures when heated, which helps ensure that castor oil is ricin-free. After extraction, the seeds are turned into a cake used as cattle feed, and it is also ricin-free. This type of chemical is used only in criminal activities," added Gupta.

Details of Gujarat ATS Arrests

Before the Delhi Blast, which occured near the Red Fort, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on November 9 arrested three suspects, namely Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel and Azad, in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, officials said. According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

"Gujarat ATS arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel, and Azad from near Adalaj Toll Plaza. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from them. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in their statement. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)