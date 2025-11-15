Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About First On-Screen Kiss With Vijay Deverakonda: ' Felt Natural..'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, soon to wed actor Vijay Deverakonda in 2026, opened up about her first on-screen kiss with him. She shared her nervousness and emotional experience during the memorable Geetha Govindam scene.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her first on-screen kiss, which happened in the film Geetha Govindam. She admitted feeling naturally confused during the scene and revealed that her co-star Vijay experienced similar nerves at the time.

Rashmika Mandanna explained,“As artists, we must contribute to all scenes a film requires. Accepting a kiss scene is part of acting if the story demands it. In Geetha Govindam, we played a married couple, so it felt natural for our roles.”

Rashmika Mandanna admitted,“I was super nervous for the kiss scene with Vijay in Geetha Govindam. A kiss is personal and emotional for me, so performing it in front of 200 people on set was really tough.”

Surprisingly, Rashmika Mandanna is now engaged to Vijay, her first on-screen kiss co-star, with their wedding set for 26 February 2026 in Udaipur. She later shared a kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, while Vijay had one in Arjun Reddy.