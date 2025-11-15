Did You Know Both Kajol And Twinkle Dated THIS Famous Actor - Check Here

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon appeared on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where Twinkle Khanna revealed that she and Kajol shared a common ex-boyfriend, sparking fan curiosity and guesses about his identity.

The talk show Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle is gaining immense popularity. Celebrities from Bollywood and beyond appear on the show to discuss personal experiences, career journeys, and untold stories, giving fans an engaging and entertaining insight into their lives.

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon appeared as guests on the latest episode of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The filming was full of laughter and camaraderie, with all four celebrities enjoying a fun and lively session together.

About Personal Views In the latest episode of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, host Twinkle Khanna shared insights about her past, discussing whether best friends should ever date each other's ex-boyfriends.

Twinkle Khanna said,“My friends are more important to me than anyone else. You can find a boyfriend anywhere.” She then turned to Kajol and revealed that they shared a common ex-boyfriend, surprising fans and viewers alike.

After Twinkle Khanna's revelation, fans began guessing the identity of the shared ex-boyfriend. Names like Abhishek Kapoor and Bobby Deol have surfaced, while viewers await confirmation if any other names will join the speculation.