Mclaren Reveals Plans For A High-Performance Hybrid SUV For 2028

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- McLaren is renowned worldwide for building light, fast, and ultra-modern supercars, but now the company has decided to step outside its traditional boundaries and enter a new segment. The company is expected to launch its first SUV in 2028, which has been the talk of the town among auto enthusiasts for years.

It was initially unveiled at a global dealer meet and internally codenamed P47. This upcoming SUV will not only have a distinct design but will also feature a high-powered hybrid V8 engine. There's no official word yet on its launch date, pricing, specifications,.

This upcoming vehicle will combine supercar DNA and SUV characteristics, allowing the company to establish a new identity. According to reliable sources, it is also being reported that after the launch of this car in 2028, a new car will be launched every year. Read his article thoroughly to learn all about it.

Launch & Price

McLaren has not disclosed any official date regarding the launch but has hinted that it could be launched sometime in 2028, after which it will gradually become available in the global market. In India, it may become available within a year of its launch.

There are no official details available regarding its price, but it is expected to be around $300,000.

Engine & Performance

The upcoming SUV 'P47' by McLaren will have a hybrid V8 engine, and the center of attraction of this car is this engine, which has the capability to give performance like a supercar.

This vehicle will feature a hybrid setup of a V8 engine and an electric motor, with an estimated power output of around 800 hp. We may also see a supercar-tuned gearbox and suspension, although this hasn't been confirmed.

The acceleration timing of this high-power hybrid SUV is going to be around 3 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, and its maximum speed can be 300 km/h. There is also a possibility that it will come with an all-wheel drive option.

Design & Exterior

The SUV has a muscular design that gives it a strong presence. According to dealers who have seen it during the global dealership meet, its stance is something that doesn't hide in any exotic SUV lineup. Its expected specifications are listed below:

Muscular and wide body stance

Split-style LED headlights

Large 24-inch alloy wheels

Sporty front bumper with aerodynamic cuts

Sloping roofline with a spine-style roof design

Large twin exhaust outlets

High-performance rear diffuser

Interior & Comfort

This is going to be the first time that the company is going to bring a car with more than two seating capacity; it will be an SUV with a seating capacity of 5 people. Its cockpit will be drive-focused like a supercar but with space, comfort, and technology. Expected specifications for interior and comfort are:

Driver-focused cockpit with supercar-style seating position

Large central touchscreen display

Digital instrument cluster

High-quality materials

Electrically adjustable sport seats

Ambient interior lighting

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Platform & Safety

McLaren will not use a traditional carbon-fiber monocoque platform in P47. As per media sources, the company is developing an SUV-suitable hybrid architecture, and the vehicle, expected to launch in 2028, will be based on it, and it is expected to be equipped with advanced safety features:

Advanced Driver Assistance

Active Safety System

High-Resolution Camera and Sensor Suite

Aerodynamic Management System

Brake-by-Wire Technology

Over-the-Air Updates

Hybrid Battery Thermal Management

Dimension & Space

The SUV is expected to be around 5 meters in length, giving it a bold and attractive road presence; the wheelbase is expected to be around 3 meters, providing both front and rear passengers with ample legroom and headroom, ensuring comfortable travel.

It can also be approximately 2 meters long and 1.7 meters high, and its ground clearance is around 200 mm, making it easy to maneuver even on rough roads. Its boot space will be approximately 450 liters, which is enough space to carry five large pieces of luggage.