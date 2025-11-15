Mclaren Reveals Plans For A High-Performance Hybrid SUV For 2028
It was initially unveiled at a global dealer meet and internally codenamed P47. This upcoming SUV will not only have a distinct design but will also feature a high-powered hybrid V8 engine. There's no official word yet on its launch date, pricing, specifications,.
This upcoming vehicle will combine supercar DNA and SUV characteristics, allowing the company to establish a new identity. According to reliable sources, it is also being reported that after the launch of this car in 2028, a new car will be launched every year. Read his article thoroughly to learn all about it.
Launch & Price
McLaren has not disclosed any official date regarding the launch but has hinted that it could be launched sometime in 2028, after which it will gradually become available in the global market. In India, it may become available within a year of its launch.
There are no official details available regarding its price, but it is expected to be around $300,000.
Engine & Performance
The upcoming SUV 'P47' by McLaren will have a hybrid V8 engine, and the center of attraction of this car is this engine, which has the capability to give performance like a supercar.
This vehicle will feature a hybrid setup of a V8 engine and an electric motor, with an estimated power output of around 800 hp. We may also see a supercar-tuned gearbox and suspension, although this hasn't been confirmed.
The acceleration timing of this high-power hybrid SUV is going to be around 3 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, and its maximum speed can be 300 km/h. There is also a possibility that it will come with an all-wheel drive option.
Design & Exterior
The SUV has a muscular design that gives it a strong presence. According to dealers who have seen it during the global dealership meet, its stance is something that doesn't hide in any exotic SUV lineup. Its expected specifications are listed below:
Muscular and wide body stance
Split-style LED headlights
Large 24-inch alloy wheels
Sporty front bumper with aerodynamic cuts
Sloping roofline with a spine-style roof design
Large twin exhaust outlets
High-performance rear diffuser
Interior & Comfort
This is going to be the first time that the company is going to bring a car with more than two seating capacity; it will be an SUV with a seating capacity of 5 people. Its cockpit will be drive-focused like a supercar but with space, comfort, and technology. Expected specifications for interior and comfort are:
Driver-focused cockpit with supercar-style seating position
Large central touchscreen display
Digital instrument cluster
High-quality materials
Electrically adjustable sport seats
Ambient interior lighting
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Platform & Safety
McLaren will not use a traditional carbon-fiber monocoque platform in P47. As per media sources, the company is developing an SUV-suitable hybrid architecture, and the vehicle, expected to launch in 2028, will be based on it, and it is expected to be equipped with advanced safety features:
Advanced Driver Assistance
Active Safety System
High-Resolution Camera and Sensor Suite
Aerodynamic Management System
Brake-by-Wire Technology
Over-the-Air Updates
Hybrid Battery Thermal Management
Dimension & Space
The SUV is expected to be around 5 meters in length, giving it a bold and attractive road presence; the wheelbase is expected to be around 3 meters, providing both front and rear passengers with ample legroom and headroom, ensuring comfortable travel.
It can also be approximately 2 meters long and 1.7 meters high, and its ground clearance is around 200 mm, making it easy to maneuver even on rough roads. Its boot space will be approximately 450 liters, which is enough space to carry five large pieces of luggage.
