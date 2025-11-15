Judiciary Must Protect The Underprivileged, Not Just Resolve Disputes: Justice Surya Kant

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 15 (IANS) Chief Justice of India-designate, Justice Surya Kant, on Saturday, stressed that the judiciary's purpose goes beyond resolving disputes, and it must also protect the underprivileged and the weak.

Participating as the chief guest at the Jharkhand High Court's Silver Jubilee celebrations here, Justice Surya Kant said: "Justice is for all -- this is the Constitution's fundamental message. Equality and transparency are essential prerequisites of the judicial system, and justice must be accessible to everyone."

At the start of the event, he paid tribute to tribal icon and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, noting that "Bhagwan Birsa belongs to all of us and will always remain so."

Highlighting the High Court's crucial role, Justice Surya Kant said it serves as a bridge between the Supreme Court and district courts and plays a vital role in safeguarding the rights of Jharkhand's citizens.

He congratulated the Jharkhand High Court on completing 25 years and expressed confidence that it would continue to uphold high judicial traditions.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, the special guest, praised the High Court's work in delivering speedy and accessible justice.

He said the judiciary must embrace technological advancements in the era of AI and IT and suggested that the High Court prepare a roadmap for its Golden Jubilee.

He also assured advocates that the Centre would consider the demand for a Central Administrative Tribunal bench in Ranchi.

In his welcome address, Jharkhand HC's Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan highlighted Jharkhand's rich history and the High Court's journey over the past 25 years.

During the event, Justice Surya Kant launched the District Judiciary of Jharkhand mobile app and released the High Court's souvenir "Pragati".

Earlier, dignitaries offered floral tributes to the portrait of Lord Birsa Munda.

Supreme Court Justices Dipankar Datta, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Sandeep Mehta, Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justices of the Mumbai and Telangana High Courts, and several former judges, advocates and judicial officers attended the ceremony.