New Moon On November 20: Major Challenges Ahead For These Zodiac Signs

The new moon on November 20 brings strong astrological effects, especially for Virgo, Cancer, and Gemini. These zodiac signs may face challenges and should stay cautious during this impactful lunar phase.

The new moon is a challenging day for Virgos. You might face hurdles at work. A small mistake could lead to big problems. Hasty decisions can harm your reputation.Cancer signs shouldn't blindly trust anyone on this new moon. Some might try to take advantage of you. Be careful financially, as there's a risk of theft or loss.This new moon might bring some stress and anxiety for Geminis. You could get into arguments or property disputes. Think calmly before making any decisions.Scorpios will feel a lot of mental stress on this new moon. Arrogance or anger will only make things worse. Avoid looking down on others, or your work might stall.

This new moon brings a lot of mental stress for Capricorns. You might feel let down if things don't go as planned. Don't overthink; trust in yourself.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.