Tuchel Embraces England's Selection Headache As His Secret World Cup Weapon

For Thomas Tuchel, England's top job has brought more than tactical dilemmas - it has brought real physical discomfort. The German coach jokingly admits managing the Three Lions gives him“stomach pain,” not from the weight of expectation, but from the emotional toll of telling top players they haven't made the matchday squad.

“I just hate this talk,” Tuchel confessed.“To tell Alex Scott or anyone, 'you're not in the squad,' gives me stomach pain.”

To limit those uneasy conversations, the England manager has started naming smaller squads, meaning fewer players miss out each time.

Balancing Talent and Temperament

Tuchel's challenge is one of abundance. England's squad depth, once a concern, has now become almost too strong. Yet, the former Chelsea boss knows that such luxury can turn into a decisive advantage in next year's World Cup, when fatigue, heat, and a packed football calendar are likely to test every contender.

The recent 2-0 victory over Serbia offered a glimpse of that depth at work. England's second goal came from a trio of substitutes - Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Eberechi Eze - underlining Tuchel's belief that a strong bench could define England's campaign.

“We cannot win a World Cup without goals from substitutes. One hundred per cent,” he said.“We'll be playing in 40 degrees after an exhausting club season - we must be ready to use every option.”

Redefining Roles for the Greater Goal

Tuchel is under no illusion that managing star egos will be part of the job. Superstars used to starting at their clubs may have to adjust to squad rotation and bit-part tournament roles. The manager sees that mental shift as vital.

“They will never be happy and they don't have to be,” Tuchel said.“But in a strong national team, everyone must understand their role. Clarity matters before we even travel. They must ask themselves - can I accept this and make the most of it for the team?”

Foden provided the blueprint in Belgrade, shining as a false nine off the bench. His cameo was precisely the kind of impact Tuchel hopes will become second nature to his entire squad.

Lessons From History

Tuchel pointed to examples from both his Chelsea tenure and England's recent international success. Reflecting on the Champions League triumph he guided with Chelsea, he recalled how“everyone was pushing and fighting from the bench.” That unity, he believes, decides tournaments.

“You can be angry at the coach, that's fine,” Tuchel said.“But the teams and clubs that win, their benches are on their feet in the last ten minutes, fully united.”

England's Euro 2024 run reinforced that idea. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ollie Watkins, and Cole Palmer each made their mark as substitutes in key knockout games. Under Gareth Southgate, often criticised for hesitant in-game decisions earlier in his tenure, England finally mastered the art of game-changing substitutions.

Building the Right Mix

Palmer, Watkins, and Alexander-Arnold are all absent from Tuchel's current squad - though the injured Palmer may yet return. Foden is pushing for a more prominent role, but with Harry Kane as the only natural striker and a glut of attacking midfielders, Tuchel faces constant selection puzzles.

“There won't be more than five substitutions, that's what Fifa gives us,” Tuchel said with a grin.“So, we have to adapt, think creatively, maybe even see the half-time substitution as a sacred one.”

The irony isn't lost on him. England won their only World Cup in an era without substitutes. If they claim their next in 2026, it might just be because Tuchel turned his biggest problem - too many good players - into his greatest strength.