J&K DGP REVEALS Reason Behind Massive Explosion In Nowgam Station
Hours after the blast near Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar last night, J & K DGP Nalin Prabhat said, 'During the investigation in FIR 162 of 2025 of PS Nowgam, a huge quantity of explosive substances, chemicals and regents were also recovered from Faridabad on 9th and 10th of November, 2025. This recovery, like the rest of the recoveries which we have done, was transported and kept securely in the open area of the Police Station Nowgam.'
