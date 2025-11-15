Red Fort Blast: Fresh CCTV Shows Delhi Bomber Umar At Faridabad Mobile Shop (WATCH)

A fresh CCTV footage from a Faridabad mobile shop has cast spotlight on movements of Dr Umar, the prime suspect in the Delhi car blast, that claimed 13 lives. The clip captures Umar seated at a small shop counter, discreetly handing over one of his two mobile phones to the shopkeeper for charging. Another mobile, gripped tightly in his palm, confirms suspicions that the fugitive doctor was juggling multiple devices during his escape.

Observers noted that Umar appeared visibly tense, his posture and restless eyes showed pressure he carried during the process of phone charging. According to investigating agencies, Umar eventually discarded or concealed both mobile phones before entering Delhi on November 10, as he was found with no communication devices at the moment the Red Fort car bomb detonated.

#VIDEO | New CCTV Footage of Jaish Terrorist Umar Mohammad footage shows Umar using two mobile phones while on the run. He was seen inside a Faridabad mobile shop on October 30-pulling one phone out of his bag and giving it to the shopkeeper, while holding another phone in... twitter/ADoqojL8ox

- Kushagra Mishra (@m_kushagra) November 15, 2025

The CCTV visuals have also given authorities a close-up of the his face, offering crucial visual evidence that may help with the investigation.

Umar's Pulwama home blown up

Security personnel in south Kashmir's Pulwama district launched a demolition raid on Friday, deploying three controlled blasts to destroy Umar's family home in Koil village. The two-storey structure was reduced to rubble between 12:30 am and 2:30 am after residents of nearby houses and Umar's own relatives were evacuated. Some surrounding homes reportedly suffered minor collateral damage.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora, authorities attached the home of Mohd Yaqoob Sheikh of Namblabal Pampore, a member of the separatist Jammu and Kashmir People's League believed to be currently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Officials noted that the attachment was executed after obtaining proper legal sanction, underscoring ongoing efforts to dismantle secessionist frameworks and choke any activity that may hamper national security.