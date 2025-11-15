Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Declares She's 'Disowning Family', And Quitting Politics In Cryptic X Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's daughter, in a cryptic post on X, announced that she is quitting politics.“I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do...and I'm taking all the blames," she posted on X.

Rohini Acharya made her political debut last year and contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Saran constituency in Bihar.

Who is Rohini Acharya?

Rohini Acharya is former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's second daughter and Tejashwi Yadav's sister. She is an MBBS degree holder, while her spouse Samresh Singh is a software engineer – son of retired income tax officer Rai Ranvijay Singh, a friend of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Earlier this year, Rohini Acharya had come out in strong support of her father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel his elder son Tej Pratap Yada from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the family, citing repeated violations of family values and public conduct.

Rohini Acharya announces exit from politics

In December 2024, Rohini had also donated her kidney to her father.

Why is Rohini Acharya quitting politics?

In her post on Saturday, Rohini claimed that she is quitting politics and disowning her family as Sanjay Yadav and Rameez have asked her to do so.

Sanjay Yadav, who is also a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member, is known to be senior political advisor to the party's leader Tejashwi Yadav – who secured a hat-trick from the Raghopur seat in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Rohini's cryptic post on X comes a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan's rout in the Bihar Assembly Election results 2025.

What happened in the Bihar Assembly Elections?

The BJP-led NDA secured a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark with 204 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan comprising of RJD and the Congress, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross 50 mark.

When Rohini donated a kidney to her father

Last year, doctors attending to Lalu Yadav had advised a kidney transplant to the RJD supremo who had been suffering various health issues. In December 2024, his daughter Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to him.

Months after the kidney transplant operation, Rohini Acharya announced that her father would be returning to India from Singapore. "I have an important announcement about the health of our respected leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on 11th February. I am sending him to you after fixing his health. Please take care of my father," Rohini had written.