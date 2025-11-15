Korean Air Adds New Cargo API

Dhaka: Korean Air has launched a new API-based solution enabling direct integration between its cargo system and customers' in-house platforms. The move responds to rising e-commerce demand and the need for greater logistics transparency and efficiency.

The API allows real-time exchange of data, letting customers check schedules, view rates, make reservations, and transmit waybills without accessing separate systems.

“This API integration is a key part of our digital transformation,” a Korean Air representative said, adding it strengthens the airline's position as a leading global air cargo carrier.

Korean Air ranks among the world's top five cargo companies and is the largest transpacific air freight carrier by capacity. Its global network spans 116 cities in 39 countries, supported by a freighter network covering 46 cities in 27 countries.

The cargo fleet includes 23 dedicated freighters, including Boeing 777Fs and 747-8Fs, offering higher fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions.

The airline operates a 100,000-square-meter cargo terminal at Incheon International Airport and dedicated terminals in New York, Los Angeles, Narita, and Osaka. Its Cool Cargo Center in Incheon handles over 150 tons of fresh cargo, supporting cold chain transportation.

-B