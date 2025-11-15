Russians Shell Kherson: One Dead And One Wounded
At approximately 10:00 a.m., Kherson was once again under attack by the Russian army. The occupying forces fired artillery at a residential building, killing an 88-year-old woman.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration also reported that a 51-year-old medical worker was injured as a result of the Russian attack on a building in the central part of the city. She suffered blast trauma, post-concussion syndrome, and shrapnel wounds to her face. The victim was hospitalized.Read also: Enemies shell nine settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were wounded and one person was killed in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.
Photo: Fotokon - Fotolia
