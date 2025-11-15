Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Shell Kherson: One Dead And One Wounded

2025-11-15 06:07:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., Kherson was once again under attack by the Russian army. The occupying forces fired artillery at a residential building, killing an 88-year-old woman.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration also reported that a 51-year-old medical worker was injured as a result of the Russian attack on a building in the central part of the city. She suffered blast trauma, post-concussion syndrome, and shrapnel wounds to her face. The victim was hospitalized.

Read also: Enemies shell nine settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were wounded and one person was killed in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.

Photo: Fotokon - Fotolia

UkrinForm

