Two Men Injured In Russian Shelling In Kherson
Two men were taken to a hospital after being injured at around 10:00 a.m. by Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.
A 57-year-old Kherson resident is in serious condition. He suffered blast trauma and injuries to his chest and arms. A 72-year-old man was diagnosed with blast trauma and abdominal injuries.Read also: Russians injure two civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours
The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.
As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in the village of Mykilske in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.
Photo: unsplash
