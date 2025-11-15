Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Men Injured In Russian Shelling In Kherson


2025-11-15 06:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

Two men were taken to a hospital after being injured at around 10:00 a.m. by Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

A 57-year-old Kherson resident is in serious condition. He suffered blast trauma and injuries to his chest and arms. A 72-year-old man was diagnosed with blast trauma and abdominal injuries.

Read also: Russians injure two civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours

The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed in the village of Mykilske in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.

Photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

