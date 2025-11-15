Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Next Wave Of Former Idps Arrives In Khidirli Village Of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

Next Wave Of Former Idps Arrives In Khidirli Village Of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)


2025-11-15 06:07:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to their native land has arrived in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 50 families (219 people) were given keys to their apartments in Khidirli.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

MENAFN15112025000187011040ID1110348279



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search