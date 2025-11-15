Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Set To Launch Joint Investment Platform

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna and Uzbekistan's Fund for Reconstruction and Development have signed a framework agreement to create a joint investment platform in key sectors, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The agreement was finalized following the second session of the High Intergovernmental Council between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, attended by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

The newly established platform will prioritize exploring investment prospects in key sectors, including metallurgy, mining, transportation, and logistics. Both parties have committed to collaborative efforts in identifying and developing emerging investment opportunities, as well as exchanging information on ongoing and forthcoming projects.

During President Tokayev's visit to Uzbekistan, a series of memoranda were signed spanning various sectors such as mining, healthcare, social medical insurance, energy, and tourism.

According to data from the Kazakhstan Bureau of National Statistics, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $17 billion during the period from January to August 2025.