Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Strike Deal On Shared Water Resources Management

The agreement was formalized following the second session of the High Intergovernmental Council between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which took place in Tashkent and was attended by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The document outlines the mechanisms for bilateral cooperation concerning transboundary rivers and canals that serve both countries' populations and agricultural sectors. It includes provisions for coordinating the operational management of shared water infrastructure, conducting regular joint inspections, and implementing preventive measures to ensure the infrastructure operates reliably and avoids potential emergencies.

Furthermore, the agreement establishes a commitment to develop a joint automated system for monitoring water intake and discharge along transboundary sections, incorporating real-time data exchange. This system is expected to enhance oversight of water resource usage and promote greater transparency and trust between the water management authorities of both nations.

The agreement also outlines measures for the modernization and repair of water infrastructure, reducing water losses, implementing water-saving technologies, and improving the land reclamation of irrigated areas. Furthermore, the two countries will coordinate efforts to prevent and mitigate the effects of floods, droughts, and other natural disasters.

To implement the agreement, a Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission will be established. This commission will coordinate the implementation of the agreements, make decisions on the operation of shared water facilities, form specialized working groups, and facilitate dialogue between the competent authorities of both countries. The commission will meet twice a year, alternately in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurlan Nurgizhitov, emphasized that this agreement is the result of years of collaborative work, initiated in 2017. The agreement builds upon existing international obligations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, including the 1992 Central Asia Cooperation Agreement on the joint management, use, and protection of transboundary water resources, as well as the UN Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes and the Convention on the Law of Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses.